Not in Our Name, Not in Our Skies – Arrest Netanyahu Now

Not in Our Name, Not in Our Skies

Mr Netanyahu stands accused by the International Criminal Court of war crimes and crimes against humanity during Israel’s horrific onslaught against Palestinians in Gaza. These include using starvation as a method of warfare, intentionally attacking civilians, and murder.

We have written to the Irish Government asking it, in the strongest terms, to call publicly and urgently for his arrest. We are also calling on EU countries not to allow Netanyahu to fly through their sovereign or EU airspace to return to Israel. To the extent that countries have the ability to deny overflight permission to Netanyahu, they should do so. We cannot allow Europe to be a safe haven for fugitives from international justice. He must be arrested and sent for trial.

If this impunity is allowed to go unchallenged, it will grant a licence to other states to defy the ICC and undermine the values we all hold dear. We really need your support today.

Please take action and ask Taoiseach Micheál Martin to urgently and publicly call for Netanyahu’s arrest. Our skies must not be a safe haven for ICC fugitives.