Urgent Action – East Jerusalem: Halt the Eviction of Saleh Diab and his Family

Urgent Action: Mayor Moshe Lion halt the forced eviction of the Diab family

Saleh Diab and his family are at risk of unlawful transfer from occupied East Jerusalem after the Israeli District Court rejected their appeal against eviction from their home in the neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah in February 2025.

These forced evictions, led by settler group Nachalat Shimon, are part of a continuing pattern of dispossession in Sheikh Jarrah. In May, the Israeli Supreme Court granted the family a leave to appeal this decision, marking their final legal lifeline against displacement.

Uprooting the family from the home where they had lived for decades is not only cruel, but also a grave breach of international law.

Urgent global action is needed now urging Israel’s authorities to immediately halt this forced eviction!

The Diab family’s case underscores Israel’s sustained campaign to expand illegal Israeli settlements and step up forced evictions of Palestinian residents in occupied East Jerusalem, such as those in Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan, to make way for Israeli settlers.

