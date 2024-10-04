Act Now SHOP Donate
Act Now Shop Donate
was successfully added to your cart.
Write for Rights 2024: Join Joel’s fight for justice!

Write for Rights 2024: Join Joel’s fight for justice!

By 4th October 2024 Actions

 © Amnesty International

4th October 2024, 11:14:52 UTC

Joel Paredes was blinded in one eye by rubber bullets at a peaceful protest. No one has been held accountable.  

Joel is a young father from the northern Argentine province of Jujuy. He is a ceramicist by trade and plays a “bombo” drum in a local band. But one night last year changed his life forever, and now he’s fighting for justice.   

 The local government implemented constitutional changes that, among other things, restrict the right to freedom of expression, endanger the environment and risk violating Indigenous Peoples’ land rights. Concerned, Joel joined a peaceful protest in Humahuaca Square. Although he doesn’t consider himself Indigenous, Joel and his family are also concerned about the land, and their future. He drummed with his band as the changes were discussed in the City Deliberative Council.  

Later, however, events took a violent turn. Police arrived and started recklessly firing rubber bullets into the crowd. People were terrified. Suddenly, Joel was hit in his right eye. Despite their efforts, doctors could not save the sight in Joel’s eye. He also suffers debilitating nerve pain from his injury which impacts his daily life. To date, no one has been brought to justice for what happened to Joel and other protesters. They have been gravely injured, just for peacefully protesting, and now they demand justice.  

Sign the petition and call on Jujuy’s attorney general to hold accountable those responsible for Joel’s injuries, and to ensure that there is effective accountability and access to remedy for all other human rights violations against protesters. 

Take action now

  • We’d love to keep you updated about our work – including information about our campaigns, fundraising appeals and events – and the impact we have by working together. Please let us know how we may contact you. Please tick the box if you are happy to receive updates from us by email, phone and text message:
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.