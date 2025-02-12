Millions of children in Haiti are enduring severe hardship due to escalating gang violence, which has engulfed their communities and destabilized their lives. Many are recruited into gangs, exposed to violence, and subjected to sexual abuse. Children face immense threats, often losing their families, homes, and access to basic rights like food and education.

What the petition is calling for

The petition calls on the Haitian government and the international community to develop and implement a comprehensive child protection plan that:

Prevents the recruitment and use of children by gangs.

Expands and improves access to education and healthcare, including psychosocial support.

Ensures justice for survivors and accountability for perpetrators.

Further information

Displaced families struggle to provide children with essentials such as food, clean water, and healthcare. The lack of resources compounds the crisis, leaving children malnourished, traumatized, and at risk of preventable diseases. Education, a vital tool for breaking the cycle of poverty and violence, is out of reach for many, as schools are closed or inaccessible in gang-controlled areas.

The psychological toll on these children is devastating. They are deprived of safe spaces to play and learn, and they are compelled to grow up in an environment of fear and uncertainty. Challenges facing the Haitian government and inaction by the international community have allowed this crisis to deepen, perpetuating cycles of violence and neglect.

We must also remember that children exploited by gangs are victims first and foremost. To address the dire situation of children in Haiti, a comprehensive protection plan is urgently needed. This plan must include measures to prevent the recruitment and use of children by gangs, provide access to education and healthcare, and ensure justice for survivors.

By signing this petition, you become part of a movement to demand protection for Haiti’s children.