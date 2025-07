We’re calling on the Tánaiste, Simon Harris, to speak up for humanity.

Israel is using starvation of Palestinians to inflict Genocide, and the international community is allowing it.

Ireland must use its voice to demand that Israel lift all restrictions and allow unfettered, safe, and dignified access to humanitarian aid throughout Gaza immediately and to stop this Genocide.

Sign our petition calling on Tánaiste, Simon Harris, to speak up. Because… humanity can be better than this.