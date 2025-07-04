Act Now SHOP Donate
Act Now Shop Donate
was successfully added to your cart.
Urgent Action: Guarantee Safe Return of Displaced Fishers

Urgent Action: Guarantee Safe Return of Displaced Fishers

By 4th July 2025 Actions

 © Óscar Castaño/Amnesty International

4th July 2025, 12:50:05 UTC

Urgent Action: GUARANTEE SAFE RETURN OF DISPLACED FISHERS

On June 24, 26 families of fisherpersons living near the lakes and rivers surrounding the city of Barrancabermeja were forcibly displaced to Bucaramanga, the capital of the Santander department. On February 15, the fishers’ association FEDEPESAN had warned that a collective forced displacement was imminent due to harassment, threats, robbery, extortion, and even attempted murder committed by armed groups seeking control of the waters or retaliating against those exposing potential cases of pollution and corruption affecting the environment. We call on the National Government’s Unit for Victims to ensure the safe return of the forcibly displaced fisherpersons to their territory.

Take action now

  • We’d love to keep you updated about our work – including information about our campaigns, fundraising appeals and events – and the impact we have by working together. Please let us know how we may contact you. Please tick the box if you are happy to receive updates from us by email, phone and text message: