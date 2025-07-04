Urgent Action: GUARANTEE SAFE RETURN OF DISPLACED FISHERS
On June 24, 26 families of fisherpersons living near the lakes and rivers surrounding the city of Barrancabermeja were forcibly displaced to Bucaramanga, the capital of the Santander department. On February 15, the fishers’ association FEDEPESAN had warned that a collective forced displacement was imminent due to harassment, threats, robbery, extortion, and even attempted murder committed by armed groups seeking control of the waters or retaliating against those exposing potential cases of pollution and corruption affecting the environment. We call on the National Government’s Unit for Victims to ensure the safe return of the forcibly displaced fisherpersons to their territory.