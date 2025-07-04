Urgent Action: Guarantee Safe Return of Displaced Fishers

Post Body

Dear Mr. Director, I am writing to express my deep concern about the forced displacement of 26 families of fisherpersons of Barrancabermeja, who carry out their fishing activities in the areas of Ciénaga de San Silvestre, Ciénaga de Chucurí, Ciénaga de Cira, rivers Sogamoso and Magdalena, that were forcibly displaced to Bucaramanga despite the warnings made by the Federation of Artisanal, Environmentalist, and Touristic Fishermen and Women of Santander (FEDEPESAN) in February 2025, when they stated that they felt forced to leave their territory due to the violent pressure they have endured for years—including threats in 2025—and due to the lack of attention and protection from authorities. The fishermen and women of the Barrancabermeja lakes and rivers, including those of FEDEPESAN, face multiple forms of harassment and threats that cause fear of going out to fish, leaving them unable to earn an income or provide food for their families. This situation threatens the rights of these fishermen and women and of their families, including the right to work, access to food, the right to their territory, and to their safety. Under these circumstances, 26 families of fishermen and women have been forced to displace to Bucaramanga and need the immediate attention from the authorities. I urge you to take immediate and effective action to protect the forcibly displaced families of fisherpersons, including those of FEDEPESAN, and ensure them a safe return to their territory and fishing activities, through measures that must be planned, implemented and evaluated in consultation with the fishermen and women privileging a human rights approach. Yours sincerely