Algeria: Free Mohamed Tadjadit – Imprisoned for His Words.

Mohamed Tadjadit is a poet, a peaceful protester – and a prisoner.

In Algeria, where freedom of expression is under attack, his poems of resistance have made him a target. A voice of the Hirak protest movement, Mohamed used social media and poetry to challenge injustice and call for a fairer future. For that, he’s now serving five years in prison.

His real “crime”? Criticising the government online and reciting poems demanding change.

A Poet of the People

Mohamed Tadjadit has long been recognised as the “Poet of the Hirak” – a powerful movement for reform in Algeria that began in 2019. His words inspired thousands. His poetry denounced inequality, corruption, and repression. And he did it peacefully, armed only with his pen and his voice.

But the Algerian authorities didn’t see poetry – they saw a threat. In January 2025, just four days after his arrest, Mohamed was sentenced to five years behind bars under rushed, unfair trial proceedings. His appeal is scheduled for 17 April.

Mohamed has been targeted before. He’s faced repeated surveillance, arrests, and even bogus terrorism charges – all for speaking truth to power.

No one should be jailed for their words. Peaceful activism is not a crime.

Call on Algerian authorities to:

Quash Mohamed’s conviction

Release him immediately and unconditionally

Drop all charges linked to his peaceful activism

Stop using vague laws to criminalise dissent

Add your name now to demand justice for Mohamed Tadjadit.

His voice has been silenced. Yours can help set him free.