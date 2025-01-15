Urgent Action: Free Dr Hussam Abu Safiya

Paediatrician and hospital director Dr Hussam Abu Safiya along with other medical staff and patients have been arbitrarily detained by the Israeli military.

On 27 December 2024, the Israeli military raided Kamal Adwan hospital in Mashrou’ Beit Lahiya. The raid put the hospital, the last functioning major medical facility in the North Gaza governorate, out of service.

For months, Dr Hussam Abu Safiya has been the most prominent voice of Gaza’s decimated healthcare sector. He continued to bear witness and treat children despite the killing of his son in October 2024.

Israeli authorities must immediately release him. Pending his release, they must disclose his whereabouts and grant him access to a lawyer and ensure his protection from torture and other ill-treatment and provide him with adequate healthcare.

Take Urgent Action now!