Write for rights 2024- Sign all

By 9th October 2024 Actions

 

9th October 2024, 06:58:34 UTC

Amnesty International’s annual Write for Rights campaign transforms the lives of people whose rights have been wronged. Using the power of their words, Write for Rights supporters have united behind a common purpose: together, we can change lives for the better.

This year the campaign features people from around the world, all connected because their human rights have been violated. All because of who they are and what they do. Together, we can fight for their rights.

Join in today. Write a letter, change a life.

With one click take action 9 times.

  • Angola: Help release activist and singer Neth Nahara now
  • Argentina: Join Joel Paredes’s fight for justice after being blinded at a protest.
  • Belarus: Demand political activist Maryia Kalesnikava is freed.
  • Canada: Support Wetʼsuwetʼen land defenders’ fight for their ancestral lands.
  • Egypt: Call for student Oqba Hashad’s freedom.
  • Saudi Arabia: Demand freedom for Manahel al-Otaibi.
  • South Korea: Protect disability rights with Kyung Seok Park.
  • Türkiye: Defend Şebnem Korur Fincancı against intimidation and harassment.
  • Viet Nam: Demand environmental lawyer Dang Dinh Bach is released.

Sign your name to support all of these courageous individuals.  

Take action now!

