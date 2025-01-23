Act Now SHOP Donate
Urgent Action: USA – Tell Trump to back off asylum seekers

23rd January 2025

23rd January 2025, 10:51:46 UTC

US President Donald Trump has vowed to implement a mass deportation campaign targeting millions of immigrants and people seeking safety. His plans will rely on mass arrests, mass detention, and mass removals of both longstanding community members and recently arrived people.

It will deprive people of the opportunity to ask for safety, throw people into arbitrary detention, return people to harm, separate families, tear apart communities, subject people to racial profiling, spread fear, and undermine human security, prosperity, and dignity.

Trump’s first term was marked by bigotry, xenophobia, white supremacist rhetoric, and extensive and serious human rights violations. His administration was responsible for untold damage to human rights in the U.S. and abroad, further damaging the very institutions that are supposed to be responsible for ensuring that all people can live freely in safety and dignity. This second Trump term must change course.

Take Action to urge President Trump to respect the human rights of immigrants and people seeking safety and abandon his mass deportation campaign.

