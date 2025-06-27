Act Now SHOP Donate
Act Now Shop Donate
was successfully added to your cart.
Urgent Action: Justice for Tortured Georgian Protestor Saba Skhvitaridze

Urgent Action: Justice for Tortured Georgian Protestor Saba Skhvitaridze

By 27th June 2025 Actions

 © Amnesty International

27th June 2025, 14:22:42 UTC

Urgent Action: Justice for Tortured Georgian Protestor Saba Skhvitaridze

Activist Saba Skhvitaridze was arrested on 5 December 2024 after taking part in anti-government protests in Georgia. He was interrogated without his lawyer and tortured or otherwise ill-treated while in detention. He remains detained pending trial and deprived of his liberty, facing a sentence of up to 11 years, while his allegations of torture and other ill-treatment against the authorities have not been effectively investigated.

Saba Skhvitaridze is one of hundreds of people in Georgia who have been tortured or otherwise ill-treated by law enforcement officials during peaceful protests. He remains held at a high security prison, facing a sentence of up to eleven years while his allegations of torture and other ill-treatment have not been effectively investigated.

Take action now

  • We’d love to keep you updated about our work – including information about our campaigns, fundraising appeals and events – and the impact we have by working together. Please let us know how we may contact you. Please tick the box if you are happy to receive updates from us by email, phone and text message: