Urgent Action: Justice for Tortured Georgian Protestor Saba Skhvitaridze
Activist Saba Skhvitaridze was arrested on 5 December 2024 after taking part in anti-government protests in Georgia. He was interrogated without his lawyer and tortured or otherwise ill-treated while in detention. He remains detained pending trial and deprived of his liberty, facing a sentence of up to 11 years, while his allegations of torture and other ill-treatment against the authorities have not been effectively investigated.
