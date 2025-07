Post Body

Dear Sergey Evgenievich, I am writing to you to express my deep concern about the health of poet Artyom Kamardin who was sentenced to seven years imprisonment on trumped-up charges for a public reading of one of his poems. According to public information, Artyom is suffering from severe back pain and anxiety, which causes him confusion and speech difficulties. He has several officially diagnosed health conditions, including “intervertebral osteochondrosis”, “posterior median disc herniation,” and “Asperger-depressive syndrome”. Furthermore, reportedly he was subjected to torture during his arrest, which has further exacerbated his conditions. Despite the deterioration of his health, he has not been provided with adequate healthcare in detention. The authorities must ensure prisoners are provided with adequate healthcare, including in an outside hospital when the required treatment is not available inside the prison. Artyom Kamardin was unjustly imprisoned and should not be in prison in the first place. I urge you to do everything in your power to facilitate his prompt release. In the meantime, I urge you to ensure he is provided with adequate healthcare, including in an outside hospital if the required healthcare is not available inside the prison. Yours sincerely,