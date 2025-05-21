Let Pride march in Hungary

Budapest Pride is under threat. A new law banning assemblies that support LGBTI rights is a direct attack on LGBTI people, their allies, and the right to protest. Pride is a peaceful demonstration of equality and justice. The Hungarian authorities must ensure LGBTI people can march freely and demand their rights peacefully, free from intimidation, harassment or violence.

What’s the problem?

For the last decade, Hungary has seen rising discrimination against LGBTI people and a tightening grip on rights and freedoms, including on the right to protest. The government have relentlessly campaigned against LGBTI rights and targeted those who stand up for equality.

This new law permits authorities to ban assemblies that support LGBTI rights. People attending such events can be fined, and organisers can be fined and imprisoned. The law also allows police to use facial recognition technology for the surveillance of participants.

This discriminatory law denies people’s right to peaceful protest and prevents LGBTI people from demanding equality, visibility and acceptance in the face of rising discrimination.

But police authorities have some discretion as to how they enforce the discriminatory law. They should ensure Budapest Pride takes place free from intimidation, harassment and violence.

What you can do to help

Send a message to the Hungarian police to demand they allow Budapest Pride to take place without repression, fear or violence. Marching for equality should never be a crime, it’s a right.