METU pride must be allowed to proceed

8th June 2022, 12:50:17 UTC

On 7 June, the rectorship of the Ankara based Middle East Technical University (METU) sent an email to all students, declaring the campus-based Pride march on 10 June ‘categorically banned’, threatening the participants with police intervention if the march proceeds.

The rectorship’s action represents an unjustifiable attempt to restrict the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly of METU students and staff and must be reversed.

Call on the Rector of METU, Prof Dr Mustafa Verşan Kök, to ensure all participants in METU Pride, students and staff, are able to exercise their right to peaceful assembly on 10 June freely and without fear of reprisal or punishment.

