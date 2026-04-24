Urgent Action– USA: Execution Would Violate International Law

Tony Carruthers, a 57-year-old Black man, is scheduled to be executed in Tennessee, USA on 21 May 2026. He was one of three men charged in a triple murder in Memphis in 1994. He was forced to represent himself by the judge, in violation of international safeguards in death penalty cases, due to his behaviour towards appointed counsel. His appeal lawyers attribute this behaviour to his serious mental disability and maintain that he was incompetent either to stand trial or to defend himself, and is incompetent to be executed. We urge the governor to stop this execution and to grant clemency.