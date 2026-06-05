Hungary: Dropping of charges against organisers of Budapest and Pécs Pride a testament to the power of solidarity

The courage of Pride organisers and the support of hundreds of thousands of participants have led the prosecution to drop the charges against Pride organisers, said Amnesty International and three other organisations.

It is now incumbent on the newly elected Parliament to amend Hungary’s Assembly Act and repeal the severely restrictive provisions of the Fundamental Law.

In March 2025, the Hungarian Parliament adopted legislative amendments that triggered widespread public opposition and resistance. These measures were aimed at banning demonstrations calling for equal rights for sexual and gender minorities, including Pride marches in Budapest and Pécs.

Following the former Prime Minister’s infamous statement in February 2025, human rights organisations came out in support to Pride organisers and began working together to ensure that the right to freedom of assembly could be effectively exercised.

As a result of gatherings and legal challenges against these unlawful administrative decisions banning these assemblies, the four human rights NGOs succeeded in bringing these decisions of the police and the judgements issued by Hungary’s Supreme Court to the European Court of Human Rights.

In addition, they published joint guidance on the most important legal issues to help Pride participants understand how they might peacefully exercise their right to assembly despite the restrictive landscape. Lawyers from these organisations trained Pride organisers and volunteers, recruited and prepared legal observers who were ready to provide assistance to organisers and participants during both marches if necessary.

From the very beginning, Géza Buzás-Hábel, the organiser of Pécs Pride, made it clear that he intended to hold the event as a public assembly despite the ban. His courage, determination and principled commitment have set an example for everyone who values freedom.

The prosecution’s decision to drop the charges is a consequence of the efforts of all those who believe that freedom of assembly is a fundamental right and refused to allow the previous government’s arbitrary actions to deprive people of that right.

The fact that Budapest Pride – and hopefully Pécs Pride – can now take place freely, is a shared success for everyone who has spoken out on this case.

While the prosecution’s decision to drop the charges against Budapest Mayor Gergely Karácsony and Géza Buzás-Hábel is highly significant, it does not mark the end of a period characterised by systemic violations of human rights. The Assembly Act must be amended. The discriminatory provisions that violate EU law must be repealed, and the restrictions introduced by the previous government specifically to discourage participation in Pride events must be removed.

Broader constitutional reforms are also necessary to ensure that LGBTI people can genuinely enjoy equal rights in Hungary. An important first step would be the immediate implementation of the judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union concerning Hungary’s anti-LGBTQI propaganda law passed in 2021.

We look forward to participating in the 31st Budapest Pride march on 27 June and the 6th Pécs Pride march on 12 September and to seeing you there.