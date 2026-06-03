Belgium: Amnesty International joins complaint against FedEx for unlawful arms transit to Israel

Amnesty International has today added its name to a complaint filed against FedEx Belgium alleging the unlawful transit of arms, including parts for F-35 fighter jets which have been used extensively by Israel during its ongoing genocide against Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip.

The human rights organization has joined a coalition of civil society organizations, including Vredesactie, Ligue des droits humains, and Coordination nationale d’action pour la paix et la démocratie, which filed a criminal complaint with the Public Prosecutor of Liège in Belgium’s Wallonia region, against FedEx Belgium. The company is the Belgian subsidiary of the US shipping giant.

Under laws governing Wallonia, a federal region with legislative power, FedEx Belgium was required to obtain a transit licence from local authorities for the shipment, which it failed to do. The transfer of such arms without this license is a criminal offence under Belgian law.

“F-35 fighter jets are the most advanced combat aircraft in the Israeli Air Force, which has caused widespread death and destruction, wiping out entire generations of Palestinian families and reducing most of the Gaza Strip to rubble. Israel’s ongoing genocide demands constant re-supply of weapons; and all states, including Belgium, have a duty to prevent and punish genocide and not to contribute to Israel’s unlawful occupation of the Palestinian territory which requires also immediately halting any transfer or transit of arms that may be used to commit crimes under international law,” said Carine Thibaut, Director of Amnesty International (Francophone) Belgium.

In October 2024, a shipment subject to the US International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) was transported by FedEx from the Hill Air Force Base in Utah to the Nevatim military airbase in Israel, according to information available on FedEx’s website.

In June 2025, statements made by FedEx indicated that “certain FedEx flight routes have been reconfigured at short notice for operational reasons” owing to the closure of Israeli airspace during the so-called “12 Day War” between Iran and Israel. As a result, “certain goods subject to International Traffic in Arms Regulations may have passed through Liège unintentionally”.

The cargo was unloaded at Liège airport, then transported by road to Cologne airport in Germany before continuing on to Israel.

Violations of international law

There have been further media reports of suspected illegal transits of shipments at Liège Airport since then, indicating a failure to enforce local laws.

“We are concerned that a pattern is emerging where Belgian and Walloon authorities are not putting mechanisms in place to effectively regulate the transit of arms. By bringing this case, we hope to stop the further unlawful transit of arms through Belgium to Israel and secure accountability. It’s not acceptable that multinationals like FedEx can ignore the rules when it suits them. They are not above the law,” said Carine Thibaut.

International law prohibits all states from transferring weapons to any party to an armed conflict where there is a clear risk that such transfers could contribute to serious violations of international humanitarian law. The International Court of Justice’s July 2024 Advisory Opinion concluded that states have an obligation not to assist in maintaining Israel’s unlawful occupation of Palestinian territory.

States that continue to transfer arms to Israel are acting in contravention of their obligations under the Geneva Conventions, and for those that have ratified it, the Arms Trade Treaty.

Amnesty International’s research also shows that Lockheed Martin Corporation (Lockheed Martin) continues to supply and service F-16s and the growing fleet of F-35 combat aircraft which has been used extensively in the bombardment of the occupied Gaza Strip.

Companies manufacturing and exporting arms also have a responsibility to respect human rights and international humanitarian law, including by conducting heightened human rights due diligence throughout their value chains to ensure the arms exported are not used to commit grave abuses that may amount to international crimes.

“This case comes at a time of renewed pressure on EU governments and companies to move beyond words of condemnation to actions which are essential to bring an end to Israel’s ongoing genocide against Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip, its unlawful occupation of the whole Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT) and its cruel system of apartheid against all Palestinians whose rights it controls. Human dignity is not a commodity. States, companies and many others must end their lethal addiction to economic gains and profits at all costs,” said Carine Thibaut.

Background

In 2024, the Walloon authorities suspended licences for the export of explosive powder to Israel, citing the International Court of Justice ruling of 26 January 2024 which found a plausible risk of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. The authorities also cited the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and subsequently banned the transit of weapons to Israel through Liège and Charleroi airports.

Another case was also opened by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office and is the subject of a judicial investigation.

Amnesty International approached FedEx Belgium for comment and received the following statement from a spokesperson for the company: “FedEx is committed to complying with applicable laws and regulations. We do not ship weapons or ammunition internationally and have put in place strict screening procedures to prevent such shipments.”

Amnesty International calls on all states to impose a comprehensive arms embargo on Israel. This should include all arms or equipment or technology or parts that risk enabling Israel to continue its genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, as well as its unlawful occupation and system of apartheid, including policing and surveillance equipment.