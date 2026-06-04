Ban stun grenades in policing protests in Greece

What’s the problem?

Peaceful protests are not battlefields. But in Greece, for years police have been using stun grenades against peaceful protesters and journalists during demonstrations.

Stun grenades are incompatible with the safe policing of protests. They are dangerous, military-grade devices that are designed to shock, disorient and terrify, and cause panic in crowded protests. These devices explode with a bright flash and a deafeningly loud noise. They can cause hearing loss and burns, as well as blast and fragmentation injuries.

On 26 January 2025, photojournalist Marios Lolos suffered hearing loss and a head injury while documenting a protest after being hit in the head by a stun grenade fired by police. He believes that the police officer threw the stun grenade at him intentionally.

QUOTE: ‘If it had exploded in front of my head… we would not be speaking.’ – Marios Lolos

On 10 May 2022, student Giorgos Mavros suffered a perforated eardrum and injuries and burns to his head and right arm and shoulder as a result of a stun grenade explosion. He was peacefully protesting with other students about the unlawful use of force by police at the University of Thessaloniki. Giorgos was left bleeding and had to have hospital treatment.

The use of stun grenades is part of a pattern of unlawful use of force by Greek police against peaceful protesters. The use of these military-grade devices intimidates people, escalates tensions and deters people from exercising their rights. Stun grenades have no place in crowd control.

Greek authorities must set an example in Europe. They must protect human rights and ban the use of stun grenades in the policing of protests.

What you can do to help?

Demand a ban on the use of stun grenades in policing protests in Greece. Explosive grenades that cause lifelong injuries have no place in crowd control.