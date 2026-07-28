Urgent Action– Zambia: Ex-presidential candidate arbitrarily detained: Xavier Chungu

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Dear Mr Gilbert Phiri, I am writing to express concern regarding the arbitrary arrest and detention of the leader of opposition political party, Liberal Democratic Party, and former presidential candidate Xavier Chungu. On 28 May, Xavier Chungu was arrested on allegations of disclosing classified information after his appearance on a recorded podcast on 24 May. On 1 June, he was charged with seven counts of Communication of Certain Information under Section 4(1) of the State Security Act. He was also charged with three counts of Seditious Practices under the Penal Code and one count of Prohibition of Publication or Disclosure of Information to an Unauthorised Person under the Zambia Security Intelligence Services Act. On 4 July, the High Court of Zambia granted him bail, but he was re-arrested on the same day and charged with ‘Communication of Certain Information under the State Security Act; Seditious Practices under the Penal Code; Two counts of Publication of Information to Unauthorised Persons under the Zambia Security Intelligence Services Act.’ On 10 July, Xavier Chungu was denied bail after you issued a ‘No Bail Certificate’, effectively stripping the court of its discretionary power to grant bail. While states may restrict liberty in appropriate circumstances, international human rights law requires that any deprivation of liberty be lawful, strictly necessary and proportionate to achieving a legitimate aim, and subject to effective judicial review. Zambia is a state party to the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and is obliged to guarantee the right to liberty and the right to freedom of expression. In its Declaration of Principles on Freedom of Expression and Access to Information in Africa (2019), the African Commission has clarified that any “restriction on this right must be prescribed by law, pursue a legitimate aim, and be necessary and proportionate in a democratic society” and that “freedom of expression shall not be restricted on public order or national security grounds unless there is a real risk of harm to a legitimate interest and a close causal link between the risk and the expression.” I therefore urge you to immediately and unconditionally release Xavier Chungu and drop all charges against him as they are based solely on the peaceful exercise of his right to freedom of expression. I further urge the Zambian authorities to respect, protect and uphold the right to freedom of expression and to ensure that any restrictions on this right are strictly consistent with international and regional human rights standards. Yours sincerely,