Urgent Action – IOPT: Let Zanuta Residents Return to Their Village

The Palestinian community of Zanuta in the South Hebron Hills of the occupied West Bank, which consists of 250 people, including 100 children, has been forcibly displaced since October 2023, as a result of state-backed settler violence. The Israeli police and military have repeatedly and deliberately failed to facilitate the residents’ safe return or protect them from settler violence, violating their obligations under international law as well as two Israeli Supreme Court rulings.

Israeli authorities must, without further delay, ensure the rapid and safe return of Palestinians from Zanuta to their community, protect them from further settler violence, allow them to rebuild their homes and community infrastructures. The Israeli authorities must rapidly remove the illegal settler outposts established on the lands of Zanuta.