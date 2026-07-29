Central Bank of Ireland: Say No to Israel Bonds

Ireland, through the Central Bank of Ireland, must stop facilitating the sale of Israel Bonds in the EU or risk complicity in Israel’s ongoing genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Israel Bonds increase the funds available to the Israeli government and thereby help finance Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip that has wiped out entire families, levelled civilian infrastructure, and left 90% of the population forcibly displaced with their homes in ruins.

On 31 August, the Israel Bonds prospectus currently hosted in Luxembourg is due to expire, and under public pressure Luxembourg has announced that it will not renew it.

Ireland remains the home state for Israel Bonds. As such, the Central Bank of Ireland must decline a request to transfer the approval of the Bonds to another EU member state and reject the approval of a new prospectus.

One of the most obvious and effective ways to help end Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip is to stop financing it.

It is a political choice to allow Israel Bonds to be sold in Europe.

Be part of the solution.

Sign our petition.

Call on the Central Bank of Ireland to say no to Israel Bonds.

We will march to the Central Bank of Ireland on the 26th of August to hand in our petition. Our demand is clear, the Central Bank of Ireland must say no to Israel Bonds. Join us.