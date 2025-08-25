Act Now SHOP Donate
Act Now Shop Donate
was successfully added to your cart.
Urgent Action – Saudi Arabia: Women’s Rights Activists Re-sentenced

Urgent Action – Saudi Arabia: Women’s Rights Activists Re-sentenced

By 25th August 2025 Actions

 ©Amnesty International

25th August 2025, 15:28:14 UTC

On 21 August 2025, the appeals court of Saudi Arabia’s Specialized Criminal Court (SCC) resentenced fitness influencer and women’s rights activist Manahel al-Otaibi to five years imprisonment followed by a five-year travel ban. Manahel al-Otaibi has been imprisoned since 16 November 2022. On 9 January 2024, the SCC sentenced Manahel al-Otaibi to 11 years in prison for “terrorist offences” in a secret trial. She was initially charged with violating the Anti-Cyber Crime Law, then faced additional charges under the counter-terror law due to her tweets in support of women’s rights as well as posting photos of herself at the mall without an abaya (a traditional loose-fitting long-sleeved robe) on Snapchat. Saudi authorities have subjected her to torture and other ill-treatment, as well as enforced disappearance; she should be immediately and unconditionally released.

Take action now

  • We’d love to keep you updated about our work – including information about our campaigns, fundraising appeals and events – and the impact we have by working together. Please let us know how we may contact you. Please tick the box if you are happy to receive updates from us by email, phone and text message: