Urgent Action – Saudi Arabia: Women’s Rights Activists Re-sentenced

On 21 August 2025, the appeals court of Saudi Arabia’s Specialized Criminal Court (SCC) resentenced fitness influencer and women’s rights activist Manahel al-Otaibi to five years imprisonment followed by a five-year travel ban. Manahel al-Otaibi has been imprisoned since 16 November 2022. On 9 January 2024, the SCC sentenced Manahel al-Otaibi to 11 years in prison for “terrorist offences” in a secret trial. She was initially charged with violating the Anti-Cyber Crime Law, then faced additional charges under the counter-terror law due to her tweets in support of women’s rights as well as posting photos of herself at the mall without an abaya (a traditional loose-fitting long-sleeved robe) on Snapchat. Saudi authorities have subjected her to torture and other ill-treatment, as well as enforced disappearance; she should be immediately and unconditionally released.