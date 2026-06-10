Israel is carrying out a systematic campaign of ethnic cleansing against Palestinian Bedouin and herding communities in the occupied West Bank. Through illegal settlement expansion, state-sponsored settler violence, and apartheid-driven policies, Israeli authorities seek to formalize, under Israeli law, the unlawful annexation of Area C of the occupied West Bank and forcibly remove Palestinians from it. Act now to stop Israel’s ethnic cleansing in the West Bank.

What is the problem?

Israel’s forcible transfer of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank is a long-standing, deliberate policy of successive Israeli governments and a core pillar of the system of apartheid imposed over decades.

However, since its formation in late December 2022, the current Israeli government has accelerated its policy to ethnically cleanse Area C of the occupied West Bank. Entire communities are now being uprooted or pushed to the brink of forcible transfer. In pursuing these policies, Israel is committing grave violations of international human rights and humanitarian law, including the war crime of unlawful transfer or deportation and the crime against humanity of forcible transfer. Thousands have already been forcibly displaced, while many more communities remail at imminent risk.

“What is happening right now is [the] erasure of humans, trees and stones, and anything that is Palestinian, by settlers under the support of the military” .- Muntaser al-Maliki – a resident of Kufr Malik in the occupied West Bank

Most states have deliberately failed to act in the face of these egregious and ongoing violations of the rights of Palestinians. This very inaction has granted Israel carte blanche to commit a plethora of violations and atrocity crimes against Palestinians, including genocide in Gaza, ethnic cleansing and apartheid. This impunity must end now.

What can you do to help?

Send an email and call on President von der Leyen to suspend all political and economic support that enables Israel’s occupation and apartheid system — including suspending the EU-Israel Association Agreement, cutting ties with settlements-linked activities, and impose sanctions on Israeli officials responsible for ethnic cleansing in the occupied West Bank.