Urgent Action – Mexico: Human Rights Organisation At Risk

Post Body

Dear Ministry of Interior, I am writing to you to express my deep concern about the recent attacks against Ms. Dora Roblero, Director of the Fray Bartolomé de Las Casas Human Rights Center (CDH Frayba) which occurred on 22 July. According to information received by Amnesty International, that day, when Dora arrived at her home, she found the front door forced open, among other signs of a break in. She immediately activated emergency measures through the Protection Mechanism for Human Rights Defenders. However, according to Dora, their response was slow and ineffective. This is not an isolated attack. The CDH Frayba has reported more than 51 incidents, including harassment, intimidation, and surveillance against members of the human rights organization over the past 11 months. Despite this, the CDH Frayba denounces that Mexican authorities have not yet granted them with effective protection measures nor investigated the attacks. Since 2010, the staff of the FrayBa Center has been the beneficiary of precautionary measures granted by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), which calls on the Mexican State to address the situation of risk in which they find themselves. However, these measures have not been sufficient to safeguard their integrity. We demand the Mechanism for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders implements all measures to guarantee the safety of Dora and members of CDH FrayBa; fully comply with the precautionary measures issued by the IACHR; and investigate these attacks to bring those responsible to justice. Yours sincerely,