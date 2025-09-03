Urgent Action – Mexico: Human Rights Organisation At Risk

On 22 July, the home of Dora Roblero, Director of the Fray Bartolomé de Las Casas Human Rights Center (CDH Frayba) in San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chiapas, was raided by unknown people. We urge the Ministry of the Interior and the Federal Protection Mechanism for Human Rights Defenders and Journalists to immediately guarantee the safety of Dora Roblero and members of CDH Frayba, and the State General Attorney Office of Chiapas to investigate the events occurred on 22 July, as well any other attacks against them.