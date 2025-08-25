Urgent Action – Georgia: ACTOR PROTESTER JAILED, DENIED JUSTICE

Post Body

Dear Prosecutor General, I am concerned about the abuse of the criminal justice system in the “group violence” case against Georgian actor Andro Chichinadze, and 10 other protesters, all of them in detention since their arrest during the pro-European protests in Tbilisi in December 2024 and standing trial at present. Andro Chichinadze did not receive a fair remand hearing, nor did the others, without due consideration of their arguments against detention, before denying them bail. Andro Chichinadze and his co-defendants stand accused of “group violence.” Yet, nothing links them together as a group, there is no evidence of organized or coordinated violence at the time of their arrest (rather, separate incidents provoked by the police’s use of unlawful force), and the prosecution has failed to establish key elements of this crime as defined by Article 225 of Georgia’s Criminal Code. The main evidence against Andro Chichinadze is video footage which appears to show him throwing a stick during a protest. The police have failed to demonstrate where the object landed and what harm, if any, it caused. The same video, and several others verified by Amnesty International, appear to show the police verbally abusing the protesters. Andro Chichinadze’s ongoing hearing has been marred by serious fair trial violations, including imposing a state-appointed counsels without his consent, denying defence sufficient time to prepare, and arbitrarily removing some of his co-defendants from the courtroom during the hearing. His co-defendants suffered the same fair trial violations. The court accepted unquestioningly police officers’ testimonies, including of an officer who mistakenly identified a co-defendant, who was not even present in the courtroom at the time, as one of the offenders. Meanwhile senior officials publicly described Andro Chichinadze and others as criminals, in violation of their presumption of innocence. At the same time, the court failed to investigate credible allegations of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment raised by some co-defendants. In the context of the ongoing, brutal government crackdown on the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly in Georgia, including widespread use of unlawful force by police, arbitrary detention, torture and other ill-treatment, and unfair trial, the detention and trial of Andro Chichinadze and his ten co-defendants, appear intended to create a chilling effect on all protesters. I therefore urge you to take immediate action to review the legality of Andro Chichinadze’s detention together with 10 co-defendants, and ensure their fair retrial or release them immediately. I also demand a prompt and effective investigation into all reported violations of protesters’ human rights by police, including the allegations of torture and other ill-treatment. I also demand an immediate end to the misuse of Georgia’s criminal system to discourage and suppress peaceful protest and other dissent. Yours sincerely