Urgent Action – Georgia: ACTOR PROTESTER JAILED, DENIED JUSTICE

By 25th August 2025 Actions

25th August 2025, 12:36:37 UTC

Georgian actor Andro Chichinadze was detained in December 2024 during pro-European protests. He is accused of throwing an “object” towards police, and charged with “group violence”, alongside 10 other detained protesters. His, and his co-defenders’ remand hearings and the subsequent trial have been marred by numerous fair trial violations, and the charges against them appear politically motivated. Andro Chichinadze and his co-defendants detention must be reviewed and they must be ensured a fair trial or immediately released.

