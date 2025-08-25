Urgent Action – Georgia: ACTOR PROTESTER JAILED, DENIED JUSTICE

Georgian actor Andro Chichinadze was detained in December 2024 during pro-European protests. He is accused of throwing an “object” towards police, and charged with “group violence”, alongside 10 other detained protesters. His, and his co-defenders’ remand hearings and the subsequent trial have been marred by numerous fair trial violations, and the charges against them appear politically motivated. Andro Chichinadze and his co-defendants detention must be reviewed and they must be ensured a fair trial or immediately released.