Urgent Action – Tunisia: Free Unjustly Jailed Political Opponents: Ajmi Ourimi, Mossab Gharbi, Mohamed Ghannoudi

On 4 July 2026, a court convicted Ennahdha party secretary general Ajmi Ourimi of “failing to report information relating to a terrorist offence” and Ennahda party member Mosaab Gharbi of providing shelter to a person suspected of terrorism-related offences. Both were sentenced to three years in prison. Tunisian police arrested the two men along with party member Mohamed Ghannoudi during a routine identity check at a road control point on 13 July 2024.

Authorities later alleged that Ghannoudi was wanted by the police in connection with a terrorism investigation and opened proceedings against all three on suspicion of “participating in a terrorist group” and “providing support to a person suspected of involvement in terrorist acts.” Authorities referred Ajmi Ourimi and Mossab Gharbi to trial on charges relating to “participation in terrorist activities”, “provision of assistance or shelter to a person suspected of terrorism”, “failure to report suspected terrorism-related conduct” and “complicity in terrorist acts” under Articles 13, 34 and 37 of the 2015 counterterrorism law and Article 32 of the Penal Code. Mohamed Ghannoudi remains in pretrial detention and has yet to be referred to trial.

Authorities must immediately quash the convictions and sentences against Ajmi Ourimi and Mosaab Garbi and drop the charges against Mohamed Ghannoudi and release them as their detention stems solely from their political affiliation.