Urgent Action – Uganda : OPPOSITION PARTY LEADER FORCIBLY DISAPPEARED

By 5th August 2025 Actions

5th August 2025, 13:40:14 UTC

On 17 July, Robert Lugya Kayingo – a Ugandan-South African lawyer and President of the Ugandan Federal Alliance, an opposition political party – was arbitrarily arrested by Ugandan security agents at Entebbe Airport, after disembarking from his flight from South Africa, and has not been seen or heard from since. The security agents who carried out his arrest did not identify themselves or state the reasons for his arrest, nor has any official information been disclosed as to his fate and whereabouts. The Ugandan authorities must immediately disclose where Robert Lugya Kayingo is being held, ensure he is granted access to his family and lawyer, and unless charged with a recognisable offence immediately release him.

