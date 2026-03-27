Urgent Action – Hong Kong: Activists suffer under solitary confinement (Chow Hang-tung, Jimmy Lai, Owen Chow)

Imprisoned activists Chow Hang-tung, Jimmy Lai and Owen Chow are among many detained in Hong Kong who have been or are currently subject to solitary confinement lasting weeks, months or even in extreme cases years. It appears that solitary confinement is sometimes imposed as a form of punishment, or applied arbitrarily

and without sufficient justification, in violation of international human rights standards. Prolonged or unjustified solitary confinement may amount to torture or other ill-treatment.