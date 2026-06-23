Urgent Action – Tunisia: Antiracism figure facing eight years in prison – Saadia Mosbah

On 19 March 2026, a Tunis court sentenced Black Tunisian woman human rights defender Saadia Mosbah, president of antiracist organization Mnemty [“My dream”], to eight years in prison, after nearly two years in arbitrary pretrial detention. The court handed down prison terms ranging from one to three years against five other Mnemty staff and associates.

Saadia Mosbah and her colleagues were prosecuted on unfounded financial criminal charges stemming from their human rights work, as part of a crackdown on civil society supported by racist public discourse. Saadia Mosbah reported racist abuse in detention, including a physical assault. Tunisian authorities must quash their convictions and immediately release Saadia Mosbah.