Urgent Action – USA: Release Detained Protester

On 13 March US immigration authorities detained Leqaa Kordia, a 32-year-old Muslim Palestinian woman and US resident who had been arrested at a protest in 2024 against Israel’s genocide in Gaza. She was in the process of obtaining legal residency. The protest-related charges were dropped. In March 2025, she was detained and flown to a facility in Texas after voluntarily meeting with immigration authorities. She has experienced violations of her right to manifest one’s religion while detained. We demand her immediate release and respect of her rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

