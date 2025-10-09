Urgent Action – USA: Release Detained Protester

Post Body

Dear Secretary Noem, On 13 March 2025, Leqaa Kordia, a 32-year-old Muslim Palestinian woman, voluntarily met with Department of Homeland Security agents after she learned she was being investigated by immigration authorities. She was immediately detained and transferred from New Jersey to Prairieland Detention Facility in Texas, far from her family. Ms. Kordia was in the process of obtaining legal permanent residency in the USA. She came to the attention of immigration authorities after her arrest at a protest in 2024 outside of Columbia University against Israel’s ongoing genocide against Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip. The charges were later dismissed in the interests of justice. Ms. Kordia’s arrest and ongoing arbitrary detention are a part of the continued attacks on human rights by the Trump administration. The rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are human rights, not grounds for deportation. Targeting peaceful protesters and threatening their immigration status for the content of their protest, such as advocating for the human rights of Palestinians, is a violation of the rights to freedom of expression and assembly. This targeting sends a chilling message to people across the country that anyone exercising their human rights will be subject to repression, detention, and possible deportation. For immigrant communities already living in fear throughout the U.S., they are now only further pushed into the shadows with fear that they could be deported for speaking out. No one should be ripped away from their family and sent to detention for exercising their right to protest, and no one should be deported for speaking out for human rights. Leqaa Kordia has suffered violations of her rights to practice her religion while detained in Texas. She poses no threat to the public or flight risk and is a caregiver for family members in New Jersey. She should be released immediately to her family. Sincerely,