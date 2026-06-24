Urgent Action – Türkiye: Environmental Defender Convicted For Peaceful Protest

On 6 July, a court in Milas in the Muğla province of south-west Türkiye convicted environmental human rights defender Esra Işık for “resisting a public official to prevent them from performing their duty” and “insulting a public official”. Esra Işık was prosecuted for her participation in a peaceful protest against an urgent expropriation decision affecting villages near Akbelen forest, including her home village of İkizköy. Esra Işık is appealing her conviction and remains at liberty pending the outcome of the appeal.