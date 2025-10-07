Urgent Action – Tunisia: Lawyer Arbitrarily Detained

Ahmed Souab, a 68 year-old lawyer and human rights defender, has been arbitrarily detained since 21 April 2025 for his work defending victims of human rights violations and the legitimate exercise of his right to freedom of expression. He now faces trial based on unfounded terrorism charges solely for comments he made criticizing the lack of due process and violations of fair trial rights in the so-called “conspiracy case” trial, in which he represented several defendants. Tunisian authorities must immediately release Ahmed Souab, drop all charges against him, and end the misuse of terrorism-related legislation to silence peaceful dissent and opposition voices.