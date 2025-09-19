Urgent Action- Eswatini: FIVE DETAINED DEPORTEES DENIED LEGAL ACCESS

Post Body

Your Excellency, I write with concern for five men Roberto Mosquera Del Peral, Kassim Saleh Wasil, Dung Tien Nguyen, Phone Chomsavanh, and Orville Etoria, who on 16 July were deported from the United States to Eswatini, as part of the US’ mass deportation campaign, and are currently being held in arbitrary detention. Roberto Mosquera Del Peral (who originates from Cuba), Kassim Saleh Wasil (from Yemen), Dung Tien Nguyen (from Vietnam), Phone Chomsavanh (from Laos), and Orville Etoria (from Jamaica), are reportedly being held at Matsapha Correctional Complex in Matsapha, Eswatini but the authorities have yet to officially confirm their exact location. Nor have they provided any lawful basis or clarification for their detention. Furthermore, despite numerous attempts and requests by the lawyers to access the five men – all of which were denied, the men have now been held for two months This constitutes a violation of both international and Eswatini’s own constitutional law and could provide a context in which torture and other ill-treatment may occur, increasing concern for the five men’s health and wellbeing. I respectfully urge your office to: Clarify in writing the legal basis for any detention and produce the men promptly before a competent court, or release them if no lawful basis exists. In addition, guarantee consistent, unmonitored, in-person access to their lawyer at schedule the first visit immediately, with no audio/video monitoring or staff presence. Finally, respect the principle of non-refoulement, ensuring they are not removed to any country where they face a real risk of human rights violations. Yours sincerely,