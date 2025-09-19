Act Now SHOP Donate
Act Now Shop Donate
was successfully added to your cart.
Urgent Action- Eswatini: FIVE DETAINED DEPORTEES DENIED LEGAL ACCESS

Urgent Action- Eswatini: FIVE DETAINED DEPORTEES DENIED LEGAL ACCESS

By 19th September 2025 Actions

 ©Amnesty International

19th September 2025, 14:52:59 UTC

On 16 July, Roberto Mosquera Del Peral, Kassim Saleh Wasil, Dung Tien Nguyen, Phone Chomsavanh, and Orville Etoria were deported from the US to Eswatini, as part of the United States government’s mass deportation campaign and are reportedly held at Matsapha Correctional Complex in Eswatini. Despite repeated attempts by counsel to secure confidential, in-person, unmonitored legal access to their clients, officials obstructed visits and on a later occasion proposed monitored/video-only contact, which does not meet international standards. The Eswatini authorities must officially disclose the five men’s whereabouts, immediately grant them regular and confidential access to their lawyers, and provide legal grounds for their detention.

Take action now

  • We’d love to keep you updated about our work – including information about our campaigns, fundraising appeals and events – and the impact we have by working together. Please let us know how we may contact you. Please tick the box if you are happy to receive updates from us by email, phone and text message: