Urgent Action- Eswatini: FIVE DETAINED DEPORTEES DENIED LEGAL ACCESS

On 16 July, Roberto Mosquera Del Peral, Kassim Saleh Wasil, Dung Tien Nguyen, Phone Chomsavanh, and Orville Etoria were deported from the US to Eswatini, as part of the United States government’s mass deportation campaign and are reportedly held at Matsapha Correctional Complex in Eswatini. Despite repeated attempts by counsel to secure confidential, in-person, unmonitored legal access to their clients, officials obstructed visits and on a later occasion proposed monitored/video-only contact, which does not meet international standards. The Eswatini authorities must officially disclose the five men’s whereabouts, immediately grant them regular and confidential access to their lawyers, and provide legal grounds for their detention.