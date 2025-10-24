Urgent Action – Egypt: Ahmadi Minority Members Tortured

Post Body

Dear Counsellor, I write to you to express my grave concern over the ongoing arbitrary detention of over a dozen members of the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light who have been imprisoned solely for exercising their right to freedom of religion or belief. I am also deeply troubled by allegations that Hussein Mohammed Al-Tenawi, Omar Mahmoud Abdel Maguid and Hazem Saied Abdel Moatamed were tortured or otherwise ill-treated in custody. Family members of two of the men told Amnesty International that, between 10 March and 8 April 2025, National Security Agency (NSA) officers subjected them to torture and other ill-treatment in NSA detention facilities. Omar Mahmoud Abdel Maguid was tortured by electric shocks to his genitals and by being beaten with a stick all over his body, resulting in two damaged vertebrae at the end of his spine, leading to difficulty in moving. NSA officers subjected Hazem Saied Abdel Moatamed to electroshocks on his genitals and beat him with an iron object, which led to the severing of a tendon in his hand. After his arrest, Hussein Mohammed Al-Tenawi’s health further deteriorated, leaving him in urgent need of medical treatment. All detained Ahmadi minority members are facing accusations of “joining a group established in violation of the provisions of the Constitution and the law” before the Supreme State Security Prosecution (SSSP), solely in relation to their religious beliefs. Hussein Mohamed Al-Tenawi was additionally charged with “founding and leading a group established in violation of the Constitution and the law”, also before the SSSP. They are charged under Article 86 bis of the Penal Code which mandates up to five years of imprisonment, Hussein Mohamed Al-Tenawi risks up to 15 years of imprisonment. Their lawyers were prevented from attending the initial investigation sessions. Although they can now attend virtual renewal sessions, the detainees still cannot communicate or consult with lawyers of their choice. I urge you to immediately and unconditionally release Hussein Mohammed Al-Tenawi, Omar Mahmoud Abdel Maguid, Hazem Saied Abdel Moatamed and all other members of the Ahmadi religious minority who have been arbitrarily detained solely for exercising their right to freedom of religion or belief. Pending their release, they must be granted regular access to their lawyers and to adequate food and healthcare, including in outside hospitals if necessary, and be held in conditions that comply with international standards for the treatment of prisoners. There must be prompt, independent and impartial investigations into enforced disappearances and allegations of torture and other ill-treatment in custody. Finally, I call on you to stop prosecuting Ahmadi believers solely for peacefully exercising their faith. Yours sincerely,