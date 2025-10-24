Urgent Action – Egypt: Ahmadi Minority Members Tortured

Over a dozen members of the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light have been arbitrarily detained for over seven months solely for exercising their right to freedom of religion or belief. Since their arrest in March 2025, three members of the religious minority, Hussein Mohammed Al-Tenawi, Omar Mahmoud Abdel Maguid and Hazem Saied Abdel Moatamed have been tortured or otherwise ill-treated and detained in appalling conditions in the 10th of Ramadan prison according to their family members. They are facing charges of “joining a group established in violation of the constitution and the law”. The Egyptian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release all arbitrarily detained Ahmadis and halt discrimination against members of religious minorities who do not espouse state-sanctioned religious beliefs.

