Urgent Action – Burundi: Convicted Doctor’s Life In Danger In Detention

Dear Mr President, I write to express deep concern for Dr. Christophe Sahabo, former Director General of Kira Hospital. I am alarmed that his health continues to deteriorate rapidly due to the lack of adequate and urgent medical care he requires and yet has been deprived of in detention. On 16 September, the Muha Court of Appeal confirmed the Muha High Court’s February 2025 decision to hand Dr. Christophe Sahabo a 20-year prison sentence, despite serious concerns over the fairness of the trial and the lack of credible evidence to support the charges related to the mismanagement of Kira Hospital. Reports received by Amnesty International indicate that Dr. Sahabo’s health has worsened significantly during his over three-year imprisonment. In September 2024, at Amnesty International’s request, two independent doctors reviewed Dr. Sahabo’s medical file and confirmed that his chronic kidney failure condition was potentially life-threatening. Despite repeated requests from his lawyers and family, he has not been granted access to specialized medical treatment, a violation of both Burundi’s Constitution and its obligations under international human rights law, including the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the UN Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners (Nelson Mandela Rules). The failure of the Minister of Justice and prison authorities to act has placed Dr. Sahabo’s life at imminent risk. Based on the above, as Head of State with the responsibility to ensure the rights and dignity of everyone in Burundi, including those in detention, I urge you to act without delay to: · Ensure that Dr. Christophe Sahabo receives immediate access to independent and adequate medical care, as recommended by qualified health professionals. · Ensure and guarantee his safety and humane treatment in accordance with Burundi’s international human rights obligations. · Ensure the review of his detention conditions to prevent further deterioration of his health and to uphold the right to health for all persons deprived of liberty. Yours sincerely