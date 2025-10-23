Urgent Action – Burundi: Convicted Doctor’s Life In Danger In Detention

On 16 September 2025, the Court of Appeal of Muha in Bujumbura, Burundi, confirmed the Muha High Court’s February 2025 decision to hand medical doctor, Christophe Sahabo a 20-year prison sentence. Dr. Sahabo’s health continues to deteriorate in prison and yet he continues – according to family members – to be denied access to adequate medical care he requires. Amnesty International calls on the Burundian authorities to ensure Dr. Sahabo’s right to health is protected and guaranteed by granting him immediate access to necessary medical care.