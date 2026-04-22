EU: Suspend EU-Israel Trade Agreement

The EU is currently risking complicity in Israel’s continued violations against the Palestinian and Lebanese people.

Israel continues its genocide against Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip, its unlawful occupation of the whole Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT), and apartheid against all Palestinians whose rights it controls. It has now adopted a death penalty law which will in practice apply exclusively to Palestinians.

In Lebanon, Israeli forces have killed and wounded hundreds of people in a coordinated wave of strikes, displaced hundreds of thousands, killed and injured healthcare workers and attacked medical facilities.

The EU found Israel to be in breach of the human rights clause of the EU-Israel trade agreement in June 2025. There is a clear obligation to suspend the trade agreement.

The EU’s 27 member states must now decide whether to suspend their trade agreement with Israel. Both Germany and Italy have the power to sway the decision by supporting the suspension.

Millions of people around the world are demanding that their leaders act to stop Israel’s violations. Humanity Must Win.

Send a message and demand Giorgia Meloni and Friedrich Merz stop greenlighting Israel’s genocide, unlawful occupation and apartheid.