Urgent Action- South Sudan: END FOUR DEPORTEES’ ARBITRARY DETENTION

Dear Ambassador Monday Semaya Kumba, I am writing to express deep concern for Nyo Myint and Enrique Arias Hierro, who were deported as part of the United States government’s mass deportation campaign and have since been arbitrarily detained in South Sudan. On 4 July, Nyo Myint, who originates from Myanmar and entered the United States in 2016 as a refugee as part of the International Organization for Migration resettlement program, and Enrique Arias Hierro, who originates from Cuba and resided in the United States since 1980, were deported from a United States military base in Djibouti to Juba, South Sudan’s capital. Together with six other deportees, the two men were subsequently detained by the South Sudanese authorities without legal justification or clarity regarding their legal status. Both individuals' legal representatives have been unable to obtain any official information regarding their exact current whereabouts, despite efforts seeking this information. They have not had consistent and unmonitored access to their clients. Their lawyer in Juba has not been able to access and communicate with them. The authorities have not provided any official communication on the exact whereabouts of the two men. However, Amnesty International has received credible reports that they are in the custody of the National Security Service but has not independently verified the whereabouts of the men. Detention with limited access to their lawyers is a violation under international law and could provide a context in which torture and other ill-treatment may occur, increasing the concern for the two men’s health and wellbeing. In light of the above, I urgently call on you to immediately disclose the whereabouts of Nyo Myint and Enrique Arias Hierro, grant them consistent and unmonitored access to their legal representatives, including local counsel, and immediately clarify the legal grounds of their detention. I further urge you to ensure that the two men are not forcibly sent to their countries of origin or any other country if they are at real risk of persecution or serious human rights violations as this would be a breach of the principle of non-refoulement as laid out in international human rights law. Yours sincerely,