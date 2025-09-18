Act Now SHOP Donate
Urgent Action- South Sudan: END FOUR DEPORTEES’ ARBITRARY DETENTION

By 18th September 2025 Actions

18th September 2025, 15:05:30 UTC

On 4 July, Jose Manuel Rodriguez-Quinones, Kyaw Mya, Thongxay Nilakout, and Tuan Thanh Phan were deported from the US to Juba, South Sudan, transiting through a US military base in Djibouti, as part of the United States government’s mass deportation campaign and have since been arbitrarily detained in an undisclosed location. No official information regarding the four men’s exact current whereabouts has been shared with their lawyers. Amnesty International calls on the South Sudanese authorities to immediately disclose the whereabouts of Jose Manuel Rodriguez-Quinones, Kyaw Mya, Thongxay Nilakout, and Tuan Thanh Phan, grant them unmonitored and unfettered access to their legal representatives, including local counsel, and immediately clarify the legal grounds of their detention. If there is no breach of the principle of non-refoulement, we urge the states of the men’s countries of origin to expedite their repatriation

