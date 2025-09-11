Urgent Action- Singapore: RISK OF EXECUTION AFTER APPEAL DENIED

The Court of Appeal rejected Pannir Selvam Pranthaman’s latest challenge on 5 September 2025, exposing him to the risk of execution for the third time. He had received an eleventh-hour stay of execution on 19 February, after the Court of Appeal granted his request to file an application for a review of his case. A Malaysian national, he was convicted in 2017 of importing 51.84g of diamorphine (heroin) into Singapore. The trial judge found that he had only transported the drugs, but sentenced him to the mandatory death penalty as the prosecution did not issue a certificate of substantive assistance. Executions in Singapore have continued at an alarming rate, with 16 men hanged since October 2024. We call on the government of Singapore to commute the death sentence of Pannir Selvam Pranthaman and immediately establish an official moratorium on all executions as a first critical step towards abolition of the death penalty.