Urgent Action- Singapore: RISK OF EXECUTION AFTER APPEAL DENIED

Dear Prime Minister, I urge you to immediately intervene to commute the death sentence imposed on Pannir Selvam Pranthaman. The death penalty in his case, like those of several others on death row in Singapore, was imposed in violation of international human rights law and standards, which would render his execution unlawful and arbitrary. International law and standards set out restrictions on the use of the death penalty to protect against the arbitrary deprivation of life. These include the prohibition against imposing this punishment as a mandatory sentence; for offences that do not meet the threshold of the “most serious crimes”, including drug-related offences; and after proceedings that do not meet the highest standards for a fair trial. Violations of all these safeguards are present in this case. I am further alarmed at the high rate of executions recorded in Singapore in recent months, with 16 men hanged since the beginning of October 2024 – including 14 of them convicted of drug-related offences. While I oppose the death penalty in all circumstances, it is particularly disturbing to see such a relentless pursuit of hangings. This is at odds with the global trend away from this cruel punishment and the overall reduction in executions reported in Singapore in recent years. Singapore is one of only four countries known to have carried out executions for drug related offences in 2024. Punitive drug policies have failed to tackle the use and availability of drugs in the country, and offer no effective protection from drug-related harm. I call on you to immediately intervene to remove the threat of execution and commute the death sentence imposed on Pannir Selvam Pranthaman, as well as establish an official moratorium on all executions as a first critical step towards full abolition of the death penalty. Yours sincerely,