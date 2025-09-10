Urgent Action- Colombia: PROVIDE HEALTH TO BARI PEOPLE

Post Body

Dear Mr. Minister, I am writing to express my deep concern about the health situation of the Bari Indigenous People in the Catatumbo region of Norte de Santander, particularly in the settlement of Bridikayra, municipality of Convención. Regional organisations such as the Comité de Integración Social del Catatumbo (CISCA) and national organisations such as Asociación Minga have publicly warned, including to Amnesty International, that since the end of August the Bari have been facing a health outbreak that is endangering the lives of community members, while their access to healthcare remains unguaranteed. According to these organisations, dozens of people are suffering from fever, pain and haemorrhages, and on 26 August a child died after presenting these symptoms. The Bari settlements are located far from municipal urban centres where health facilities exist, forcing the community to travel long distances to places such as Convención or Ocaña. Without the resources for transport and lodging, these journeys further endanger their health. Being a bi-national (Colombia and Venezuela) Indigenous community, some members of the Bari People don’t have a Colombian identification, causing unjustified barriers for their access to health. This situation occurs in the context of historic neglect by local and national State institutions, which have failed to ensure a civilian presence and to guarantee Catatumbo’s population, including the Bari People, access to basic services and the protection of their human rights. On the contrary, the Bari have repeatedly been victims of the armed violence that continues to affect the region. I urge you to take immediate and effective action to protect the Bari People’s rights to life and health. This includes ensuring access to medical services, as well as the prevention, treatment and control of epidemics, through the establishment of adequately equipped medical facilities in Bari settlements, so they do not have to risk their lives travelling for hours to access healthcare. Any measure needs to be adopted with informed and prior consent given by the Bari People. Yours sincerely,