Urgent Action- Colombia: PROVIDE HEALTH TO BARI PEOPLE

Since late August, the Comité de Integración Social del Catatumbo (CISCA) and other local civil society organisations have raised the alarm over a serious health outbreak in the Bridikayra settlement of the Bari Indigenous People in Catatumbo (Northeast of Colombia). Dozens are suffering from fever, pain and haemorrhages, and on 26 August a child died after showing these symptoms. Living afar from urban centres and not being provided with health services puts them at further risk. We call on the Colombian health authorities to urgently control this outbreak with measures respecting Bari People’s rights to health and informed and prior consent.