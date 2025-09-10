Urgent Action- USA: MISSOURI’S FIRST EXECUTION OF 2025 IMMINENT

Lance Shockley is scheduled to be executed in Missouri on 14 October 2025 for the murder in 2005 of a police officer. The judge sentenced him to death after the jury could not decide. Evidence of misconduct by the jury foreperson was inadequately challenged by the defence. Various judges on the state Supreme Court, the US Court of Appeals, and the US Supreme Court have argued that the claim of inadequate legal representation is compelling, but Lance Shockley’s ability to pursue it has been curtailed by the Court of Appeals. We call on the Governor to commute this death sentence.