Write For Rights 2025: Honduras- Juan Lopez ; DEFENDER OF RIVERS AND FORESTS MURDERED

Juan López was a loving father and husband, A spiritual leader, he practised his faith by serving his community, always supporting the most

vulnerable. He loved chatting with friends over coffee, dancing and spending time by the sea with his family. Friends described him as a dreamer.

Since 2015, Juan tirelessly defended his local environment in northern Honduras from mining and energy projects which have threatened

local rivers, forests and the Carlos Escaleras Mejía National Park. Local communities fear that the projects put the surrounding

ecosystem and water quality at serious risk.

Juan and fellow activists founded the Tocoa Municipal Committee for the Defence of Common and Public Goods to peacefully challenge the legality of the projects. But their efforts have been met with harassment, threats and criminalization. Many committee members have been arrested and imprisoned. Some have been killed.

On 14 September 2024, Juan was shot dead in his car by a masked gunman as he left church. The alleged shooter and two alleged accomplices

have been charged with murder and are being held in pretrial detention. Those who ordered Juan’s murder have not been held accountable.