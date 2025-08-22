Urgent Action: Myanmar -GRAVE CONCERNS FOR TORTURED EX-POLITICIAN

Post Body

To Min Aung Hlaing, I am writing to you in concern of Shan State Chief Minister Linn Htut. As you will be aware, he is currently detained and serving 20 years in prison with deteriorating health, while also enduring human rights violations including solitary confinement, unfair trials, and torture, all over trumped-up charges. He must be immediately and unconditionally released and provided with access to urgent medical care. I note with grave concern that the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention determined that Linn Htut’s detention is arbitrary, based on a confession extracted from him through torture, such as sleep deprivation and hours-long interrogations. He was reportedly told by his captors that he would be released if he agrees to support the military rule, which he refused, indicating that Linn Htut is targeted solely for his political position as Shan state chief minister, and for his affiliation with the National League for Democracy. It is distressing to learn that Linn Htut, now 65 years old, suffers from various medical conditions, including diabetes and hypertension. He faces severe risks to his health especially owing to poor and unhygienic conditions in detention places. The concern for Linn Htut’s wellbeing is further heightened upon reading a September 2024 report by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, which stated that at least 1,800 people died in custody in Myanmar between February 2021 and June 2024. Among them, according to the Political Prisoners Network-Myanmar, are at least 130 political prisoners who have died due to abusive interrogation, other ill-treatment or denial of access to adequate healthcare since the 2021 coup. The ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights has stated that the continued detention of political prisoners in Myanmar is “a stain on our regional conscience”. I therefore urge you to: - Immediately and unconditionally release Linn Htut - Pending his release, ensure that he is not subjected to further torture and other ill-treatment while in detention, and that he has adequate access to his family, lawyers and healthcare. Yours sincerely,