Write For Rights 2025: Myanmar-Free Myanmar photojournalist Sai Zaw

Journalism is an extremely dangerous profession in Myanmar. More than 200 journalists have been imprisoned by the military since they seized power in 2021. At least seven have been reportedly killed. Independent media outlets have been banned and forced into exile.

Despite this danger, when Cyclone Mocha slammed into Myanmar in May 2023, photojournalist Sai Zaw Thaike travelled undercover to Rakhine State, determined to report on the devastation.

But after a week there, Sai Zaw was arrested. He was interrogated, beaten and in September 2023, sentenced by a military tribunal to 20 years in prison with hard labour.

Sai Zaw should be able to report freely. He should also be at home, spending time with his family and doing the things he loves.

Instead, he is locked up, enduring beatings and periods of solitary confinement.

No journalist should ever be targeted for carrying out their work. But around the world, journalists are being silenced, jailed and killed, simply for doing their jobs.