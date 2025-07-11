Urgent Action :British National Sentenced To 8 Years In Prison

Ahmed al-Doush has only been allowed restricted communication with his family. He told his wife in April that he was instructed by prison authorities to only check in with her and the children during the calls, and that if he discussed anything about his conditions of detention, health or legal proceedings and charges against him, that the call would be terminated and there would be punishment.

Saudi authorities have not shared court documents, including charges and the basis for conviction, with his family or British consular officials. During his first hearing before a judge in the week of 27 January 2025, five months after his arrest, Ahmed al-Doush was told that charges would be issued against him for using social media to spread fake, untrue and damaging news against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and that he was accused of having a relationship with an individual who threatened the Kingdom’s national security. Based on the questions asked during extensive interrogations by Saudi authorities, his family believes these accusations may relate to old social media activity and an alleged association with a Saudi critic in exile with whom Ahmed al-Doush has no relationship beyond knowing his son.

Amnesty International has documented the Saudi authorities’ increasing crackdown on freedom of expression, targeting both citizens and foreign nationals, many of whom have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms solely for peacefully exercising their right to freedom of expression.

The Saudi authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Ahmed al-Doush, if he is detained solely for exercising his human rights. Until then, they must prevent further violations of his fair trial rights and ensure he has regular access to his family and legal representation.