Urgent Action – Canada: Asylum seekers and migrants at risk

Dear Prime Minister Carney, I am writing to urge you to immediately withdraw Bills C-2 and C-12. These bills represent a serious and unacceptable threat to the internationally recognized human right to seek asylum. If passed, Bills C-2 and C-12 would make it even more difficult for people entering Canada from the United States to have their refugee claims fairly assessed. The Bills would also bar Canada’s Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) from reviewing refugee claims of people who file for asylum more than a year after they first entered Canada—regardless of whether they face persecution or torture if returned to their country of origin. A Pre-Removal Risk Assessment is not an adequate alternative to having a refugee claim heard by the IRB, as it denies people the right to a hearing, an assessment by an independent decision maker, and the right of appeal. These bills also give sweeping new powers to cabinet—allowing officials to conduct blanket cancellations of immigration visas and permits without due process or individualized assessments, simply because they say it is in the “public interest.” This leaves too many lives at the mercy of political discretion. Seeking asylum is a human right. But Bills C-2 and C-12 would erode that right, introduce dangerous discretionary powers that would harm people building their lives in Canada, and risk turning Canada’s border policies into a mirror of those used to stigmatize and endanger refugees elsewhere. Canada must not undermine its international human rights obligations or sacrifice fairness and compassion. I urge you to withdraw Bills C-2 and C-12 and instead uphold our long-standing commitments to dignity, protection, and justice. Yours sincerely,