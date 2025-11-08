Urgent Action – Canada: Asylum seekers and migrants at risk

Urgent Action – Canada: Asylum seekers and migrants at risk

By 8th November 2025 Actions

 © Amnesty International

8th November 2025, 13:52:13 UTC

In October 2025, the Canadian Government introduced Bill C-12, which would severely limit the right to seek asylum and endanger people seeking safety. Despite strong criticism of its predecessor (Bill C-2), Bill C-12 was introduced to fast-track the elements of Bill C-2 that attack the rights of refugees and migrants. It would prevent people who have been in Canada for over a year from making a claim for refugee protection that would be fairly assessed and grant the government sweeping powers to cancel immigration documents without due process. If passed, it risks violating international human rights law. Urge on the Canadian government to immediately withdraw Bill C-12.

Take action now

  • We’d love to keep you updated about our work – including information about our campaigns, fundraising appeals and events – and the impact we have by working together. Please let us know how we may contact you. Please tick the box if you are happy to receive updates from us by email, phone and text message: