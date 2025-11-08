Urgent Action – Canada: Asylum seekers and migrants at risk

In October 2025, the Canadian Government introduced Bill C-12, which would severely limit the right to seek asylum and endanger people seeking safety. Despite strong criticism of its predecessor (Bill C-2), Bill C-12 was introduced to fast-track the elements of Bill C-2 that attack the rights of refugees and migrants. It would prevent people who have been in Canada for over a year from making a claim for refugee protection that would be fairly assessed and grant the government sweeping powers to cancel immigration documents without due process. If passed, it risks violating international human rights law. Urge on the Canadian government to immediately withdraw Bill C-12.