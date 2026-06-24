Urgent Action – Türkiye: Environmental Defender On Trial

Esra Işık, a 26-year-old environmental human rights defender, is facing prosecution under Articles 265 and 125 of the Turkish Penal Code for allegedly ‘’preventing a public official from performing their duty’’ and “insulting public officials.” She was detained on 30 March after taking part in a peaceful protest against an urgent expropriation decision affecting villages near Akbelen forest, including İkizköy in Muğla province in south-west Türkiye. She was held in pretrial detention for 42 days. Following a Council of State decision suspending the expropriation order, she was released, but the criminal proceedings against her are ongoing. Esra Işık has been detained and prosecuted simply for exercising her rights. The next hearing is scheduled for 22 June. The charges must be dropped immediately.