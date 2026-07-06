Urgent Action – Mozambique: Return journalist’s seized work equipment (Estácio Valoi)

On 16 June, officers of Mozambique’s National Criminal Investigation Service seized the work equipment of investigative journalist Estácio Valoi from his home in Pemba, Cabo Delgado province, as part of criminal proceedings against him linked to his reporting on environmental crime. The search and seizure warrant did not provide any factual or legal justification for the confiscation of the devices, which have to date yet to be returned. The continued confiscation prevents Estácio Valoi from carrying out his work and risks undermining the confidentiality of his journalistic sources. The Mozambican authorities must immediately return Estácio Valoi’s personal equipment unless they can demonstrate before a competent court that its continued retention is lawful, necessary and proportionate.