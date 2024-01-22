Act Now SHOP Donate
Urgent Action: I/OPT – Release Munther Amira from detention now

22nd January 2024

 © Popular Struggle Coordination Committee

22nd January 2024, 13:04:43 UTC

Munther Amira, a Palestinian human rights defender and social worker, has been arbitrarily detained by Israeli forces since 18 December 2023 over Facebook posts. Munther’s health and wellbeing are at serious risk. Demand his release!

Munther is the director of the Board of the Aida Youth Center, a grassroots community organization that serves the children and youth of the Aida Refugee Camp. He is also a leading activist at the Popular Struggle Coordination Committee, a community-based resistance movement.

Munther was supposedly arrested over alleged Facebook posts which included “incitements to terrorism.” Munther denied any connection to the Facebook account and the Israeli military prosecution found no credible or substantial evidence to file charges.

While we could not verify the authorship of the Facebook posts, we reviewed all the posts and found no incitement to violence or hate, raising concerns that Munther is being detained solely for his peaceful activism.

Munther is currently held at Ofer Military Prison, near Ramallah. During the first 10 days of his detention, he was denied necessary medical care and has not received the required medical attention for his high blood pressure and vascular problems.

Take Urgent Action now for Munther!

