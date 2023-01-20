Good news! Death sentence overturned against Zahra Sedighi-Hamadani (Sareh) and Elham Choubdar

GOOD NEWS!

In late December 2022, the Supreme Court overturned the conviction and death sentence of Iranian LGBTI rights defender Zahra Sedighi-Hamadani (Sareh) and Elham Choubdar, for “corruption on earth.” The women were targeted due to their real or perceived sexual orientation and/or gender identity and their social media activities in support of LGBTI communities.

The Supreme Court has sent their cases to a lower court for retrial. We will continue to support Zahra and Elham.

