Guinea: Activist Oumar Sylla free

Pro-democracy activist Oumar Sylla (alias Foniké Mengué) was freed from Conakry prison, in the Guinean capital, on 7 September after the Attorney General ordered his release on the instructions of the new authorities following a military coup on 5 September.

Oumar Sylla had been arbitrary detained since 29 September 2020 and in June 2021 was sentenced by Conakry’s Court of Appeal to three years in prison for “communication and dissemination of false information, violence and threat of death”, solely in connection to his peaceful activism.

‘‘I am free since 7 September 2021 and I thank the whole world for their support but particularly I thank Amnesty International. Each action from Amnesty International has greatly comforted me in prison. Once again, I thank Amnesty International for all the support and actions taken for my release.’’

Thank you to all those who supported the campaign and helped secure Oumar’s release!